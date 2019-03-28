Firefighters Battle Po Boys Blaze

 Thursday, March 28, 2019 - 18:20 Updated 4 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Huntington Fire Department/Sullivan Photography

Huntington firefighters battled a smoky, blazing trailer fire at Po Boys on Hal Greer Blvd. The alarm came in at about 7:40 a.m. and smoke billowed over most of the city.

According to multiple reports Fire Chief Jan Radar had to use "special foam" since water does not work on this type of fire.

Hal Greer wa closed most of Thursday, March 28 while investigation continued.

