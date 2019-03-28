Most read
Firefighters Battle Po Boys Blaze
Thursday, March 28, 2019 - 18:20 Updated 4 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
According to multiple reports Fire Chief Jan Radar had to use "special foam" since water does not work on this type of fire.
Hal Greer wa closed most of Thursday, March 28 while investigation continued.
For a gallery of photos, visit:
https://www.sullivanphotowv.com/Huntington-Fire-Department/Po-Boys-Tires-Structure-Fire-32819-C-Shift/?fbclid=IwAR05LR13Aa5DH5lwrIt9dlrlrr4oWZVHBCdHzCkgmmLy01UigzYaIsQMeP0