Kentucky Man Sues Hampton Inn for Requiring Exorcism

 Thursday, March 28, 2019 - 22:59 Updated 58 min ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
A Kentucky man filed a religious discrimination suit after his employer, Hampton Inn, asked him to undergo an exorcism since he was undergoing a divorce. The hotel manager told Jason Fields at before  he had to be "cleansed."

The religious discrimination complaint has been filed in Perry County, Ky. 

 

"Lindon made it clear to (Fields) that absent his adherence to her religious beliefs, specifically completing the packet of questions and consenting to a cleansing, he would not be allowed to work at the Hampton Inn," according to the lawsuit, filed by attorney Cheryl Lewis.

The suit alleges that members of the manager's church were brought tto the lobby tto pray for the employee. 

Perry County Hampton Inn La... by on Scribd

