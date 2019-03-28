Most read
- Owner of Addiction Treatment Centers Indicted on Medicaid Fraud, Drug Trafficking Charges
- Charleston Meth Dealer Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug and Gun Crimes
- Development Plans at RKO Keith Theater Back on Track to Dismay of Some Neighbors
- Fieldhouse Coming Down
- DEVELOPING.... Mueller Grand Jury still Robustly at Work , Extended
- COLUMN ... Mark Caserta: Trump cleared: Time to investigate the real Russian collusion.
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Marquee upgrades Point of Sale Provider
Kentucky Man Sues Hampton Inn for Requiring Exorcism
Thursday, March 28, 2019 - 22:59 Updated 58 min ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
"Lindon made it clear to (Fields) that absent his adherence to her religious beliefs, specifically completing the packet of questions and consenting to a cleansing, he would not be allowed to work at the Hampton Inn," according to the lawsuit, filed by attorney Cheryl Lewis.
The suit alleges that members of the manager's church were brought tto the lobby tto pray for the employee.
Perry County Hampton Inn La... by on Scribd