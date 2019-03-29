Most read
Redacted Mueller Report Expected by mid-April
Friday, March 29, 2019 - 19:16 Updated 6 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
However, some Democratic Congressional members are dissatisfied and it's uncertain what they will do if the report is not available on April 2.
President Donald Trump has told Barr that he does not want to review the report before its release to Congress and the public.
A copy of Barr's letter may be read as a PDf below.
