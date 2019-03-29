Redacted Mueller Report Expected by mid-April

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, March 29, 2019 - 19:16 Updated 6 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

Congress will receive a redacted version of the 400 plus page Mueller Report on or about "mid April", according to a letter from attorney general William Barr. The letter indicates that Special Council Robert Mueller is assisting with report redactions.

However, some Democratic Congressional members are dissatisfied and it's uncertain what they will do if the report is not available on April 2.

President Donald Trump has told Barr that he does not want to review the report before its release to Congress and the public.

A copy of Barr's letter may be read as a PDf below.

  1. Barr letter PDF (618.33 KB)
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus