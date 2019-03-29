Redacted Mueller Report Expected by mid-April

Congress will receive a redacted version of the 400 plus page Mueller Report on or about "mid April", according to a letter from attorney general William Barr. The letter indicates that Special Council Robert Mueller is assisting with report redactions.

However, some Democratic Congressional members are dissatisfied and it's uncertain what they will do if the report is not available on April 2.

President Donald Trump has told Barr that he does not want to review the report before its release to Congress and the public.

A copy of Barr's letter may be read as a PDf below.