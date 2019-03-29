Arts Night Out Premieres at Heritage Station on April 11

Huntington, WV) Arts Night Out, a multimedia arts experience at the Shops at Heritage Station, will premiere on Thursday, April 11th from 6 pm - 9 pm. The event will include three solo visual art exhibitions, dramatic performances by Alchemy Theatre Troupe, Mini Madness Short Film Festival, and the introduction of a new literary event series, Huntington Fiction Factory.

Grab your friends or make it a date night. Browse the shops at Heritage Station. Check out some cool local art and chat with the artists. Indulge in your favorite adult beverages at Sip or Taps and finish up the night with some fresh treats from Moonlight Cookies. This event is free and open to the public.

The three featured artists are Benjamin Tappan, Patty Stewart, and Robbie Poore. Benjamin Tappan’s work will be the feature at Moonlight Cookies. Tappan graduated from the Columbus College of Art & Design in 2014 as a Bachelor of Fine Arts, with a focus on photography and painting. His show, titled “This is a Failed Idea I Won’t Paint Over”, conveys the uncertainty that is an unfortunate staple for almost everybody of his generation. Sip Wine & Whiskey Bar will host Patty Stewart’s exhibition titled “Splash of Color”. Stewart is a West Virginia native and full-time artist. She is best known for her abstract paintings which are full of vibrant colors. Her primary medium is acrylic paint, but she occasionally uses resin to make certain pieces pop. The Red Caboose will feature the work of assemblage artist Robbie Poore. Poore is an Ashland, KY native who now lives in Huntington. He explores a wide range of themes in his work and his pieces and drawings often include pop culture and musical references, faces and cats.

Huntington Fiction Factory is a craft-forward lecture series taking place on the second Thursday of the month at the Visitors Center at Heritage Station. Each month, a guest lecturer will present a short presentation on an element of writing craft, expertise, and/or business, followed by a brief Q&A and reception. Marie Manilla is kicking off the April event with a discussion on the art of short fiction.

Schedule:

6:00 pm - 6:45 pm - Mini Madness Short Film Festival - Visitors Center

7:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Huntington Fiction Factory with Marie Manilla - Visitors Center

8:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Alchemy Theatre Troupe - Taps at Heritage

Mini Madness Films and Filmmakers:

Bitter - Writer/Director Justin Murphy

Man Motte - Writer/Director Kadin Tooley

Name That Tune - Writer/Director Mark Williams

Night Car Noir - Writer/Director Joe Artrip

The Stick Up - Writer/Director Sam Adkins

Arts Night Out @Heritage Station is a seasonal event held at Heritage Station on the second Thursday of the month between April and October. The event will feature art exhibition openings, one-night-only performances and readings, and artisan pop-ups.

For more information or find out how you can become involved contact Raine Klover atraine@visithuntingtonwv.org or Sheila Redling at SGRedling@gmail.com. Or visithttps://www.facebook.com/ArtsNightOutWV.