Marquee Pullman Celebrates Opening of Dumbo the Flying Elephant with 4-Legged Friends

Sunday, March 31, 2019 - 09:49 Story and Photos by Tony Rutherford

No pink elephants visited the Marquee Pullman Dumbo lobby party, but other four legged friends available for adoption were present along with a friend from Texas Roadhouse, and a display of Dumbo books from the Geek bookstore.

The live action Dumbo, a remake of an 80 year old animated icon, is directed by Tim Burton. The heartwarming story of a bullied elephant with "big" ears that can fly is family friendly.

  • Original Dumbo
