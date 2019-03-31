Most read
Marquee Pullman Celebrates Opening of Dumbo the Flying Elephant with 4-Legged Friends
Sunday, March 31, 2019 - 09:49 Story and Photos by Tony Rutherford
The live action Dumbo, a remake of an 80 year old animated icon, is directed by Tim Burton. The heartwarming story of a bullied elephant with "big" ears that can fly is family friendly.