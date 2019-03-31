MowTown Gives Back with Dream Lawn Makeover Contest!

[Grayson, KY, March 2019] — MowTown Lawncare and Landscaping is looking to give one lucky person or family their dream front or backyard.

The company wishes to give back to the community by giving away a completely free yard makeover. Mowtown Lawncare and Landscaping is proud to be part of the tri-state community and is looking to show their appreciation for its citizens. Everyone deserves a beautiful yard where they can spend time with their family and friends, but not everyone can afford to pay a company to landscape their property. And who has the time or patience to do it all themselves?

Mowtown is having an incredible giveaway to provide one lucky member of the tri-state community with the front or backyard they’ve always dreamed of! They will also be giving away weekly FREE lawn cuttings to beautify the tristate area and increase property value each week leading up to the contest’s finale.

The giveaway is sponsored by local businesses PawnWorld and Extreme Air Trampoline Park. How to enter: There are several ways to enter the weekly lawn-cutting drawings, but only one way to enter the complete yard makeover. All of these details can be found on MowTown’s website at http://kissmygrasstristate.com.

Winning the contest: We will be selecting 10 entries on which the community will vote. The entry which receives the most votes will the complete yard makeover. Details about the semi finalists will be available on MowTowns website & social media accounts. The winner will be announced via Facebook Live. Mowtown Lawncare and Landscaping is the tri-state areas one-stop-shop for all of your lawncare needs. From grass trimming, to landscaping, to hardscaping to snow removal - Mowtown does it all.

MowTown prides themselves on providing high quality, affordable commercial and residential lawncare and landscaping services. A beautiful lawn is just a phone call away.

Visit their website online at http://kissmygrasstristate.com, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mowtowntristate, and Instagram at @mowtownlawn.