Huntington needs clean up Volunteers
Monday, April 1, 2019
The cleanups, which are organized by the MyHuntington movement, will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, along the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health in Guyandotte, and at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, in the West End.
Volunteers for the Guyandotte cleanup will meet in the parking lot on the corner of Washington Boulevard and Riverside Drive (near Special Metals). Volunteers for the West End cleanup will meet at the gazebo on 14th Street West (across from The Wild Ramp). Trash bags, gloves and litter sticks will be provided to volunteers at both cleanups.
For more information, check out the event pages for both cleanups on the MyHuntington Facebook page.