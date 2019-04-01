HFD Reminds of City's No Burning Rule

Burning in the City of Huntington is prohibited unless it is for the means of warmth, cooking, or a light source. Proper fire wood and charcoal only. No burning of leaves, garbage, yard materials, wire, or construction materials.

Fires must be contained in brick or block fire pits no more than 3’ wide and 2’tall or a store bought fire pit. A water source must be near by and fire must be at least 15’ from any structures. Fire must be attended at all times.