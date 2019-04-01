Most read
HFD Reminds of City's No Burning Rule
Monday, April 1, 2019 - 01:10 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
Fires must be contained in brick or block fire pits no more than 3’ wide and 2’tall or a store bought fire pit. A water source must be near by and fire must be at least 15’ from any structures. Fire must be attended at all times.