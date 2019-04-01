HFD Reminds of City's No Burning Rule

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, April 1, 2019 - 01:10 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release

Burning in the City of Huntington is prohibited unless it is for the means of warmth, cooking, or a light source. Proper fire wood and charcoal only. No burning of leaves, garbage, yard materials, wire, or construction materials.

 


Fires must be contained in brick or block fire pits no more than 3’ wide and 2’tall or a store bought fire pit. A water source must be near by and fire must be at least 15’ from any structures. Fire must be attended at all times. 

HFD Reminds of City's No Burning Rule

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus