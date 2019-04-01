Attorney General Morrisey Reminds Schools of ‘Kids Kick Opioids’ Deadline

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reminded schools and parents of the upcoming deadline for this year’s “Kids Kick Opioids” public service announcement contest – Friday, April 5.

The contest engages elementary and middle school students in designing a PSA that raises awareness about prescription painkiller abuse. Potential submissions may be a poem, drawing, letter or anything that would promote awareness.

“Students across the state have so much creative talent,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “This contest allows them to use that talent to spread the message that opioids can kill. I appreciate all of the hard work students are doing by participating in this contest.”

Students can work individually or in groups. The top submission will appear as a statewide newspaper PSA. Regional winners will be displayed in the Capitol.

Contest entries must be submitted by April 5 by mail to the Attorney General’s Office at 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E. State Capitol Building 1, Room 26-E, Charleston, WV 25305, or sent by email to

.

More than 1,000 West Virginians lost their lives to a drug overdose in 2017, 86 percent of which were opioid related.

Reversing this trend has been a top priority for Attorney General Morrisey. He has fought the epidemic on multiple fronts with criminal prosecutions, increased funding, civil litigation, multi-state initiatives, new technology, engagement with the faith-based community and education.