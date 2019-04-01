Miss America Hosts Children's Miracle Network Events

ospitals! We saw all of your social media posts from your Miss America Street Teams to Miracle Treat Day. We had a blast in Orlando with the CMN Hospitals Champions!

While in Orlando, we were thrilled to have our former Miss America Kira Kazantsev in attendance as the Children's Miracle Network representative. Kira shed light on the many ways the Miss America Organization and CMN Hospitals partnership benefits the 10 million children across America who receive treatment every year.

In addition to the amazing week-long #ChildrensHospitalsWeek activities and promotions, Miss America State Leaders were also hard at work in Orlando. For the first time, forty-one (41) Miss America State Leaders representing twenty-two (22) states, in addition to the MAO Board of Directors and Staff were in attendance.

The Miss America State Leadership Meeting was well-attended in person and via phone conference. We held an informative discussion about our CMN Hospitals partnership and the impact our volunteer's efforts make, as well as the positive direction and future of Miss America. State Leaders and Members of the Board had a chance to also hear from Nia about her year, the experiences she has had with CMN Hospitals and the ways in which she has been able to make an impact across the country with her Social Impact Initiative, Advocating for the Arts.

DONT MISS OUT To help the Miss America Organization determine the winners for the scholarship awards listed below, we need your help to make sure everyone involved in street teams & fundraising completes this Google form on or before, Friday April 5th: #ChildrensHospitalsWeek Fundraising Form 1) The Top three (3) fundraising state or local titleholders (Miss or Teen) earn $1,000 in scholarships & will be recognized during the 2020 Miss America Competition, 2) The Top fundraising states from each state organization region receive two (2) tickets to the VIP 1921 Club for the 2020 Miss America Competition, 3) For Family, Friends, Volunteers, etc., the Top three (3) non-MAO candidates raising the most money will each win two (2) VIP tickets to the 2020 Miss America Competition, and; 4) MAO is awarding $1,000 in scholarship to each state organization that set up a #ChildrensHospitalsWeek facebook fundraising page link in addition to your candidates and local organizations, and your current state and local titleholders participated as street team ambassadors handing out bandages and posting on their activity on social media. ** As discussed in Orlando, the facebook link was for personal accounts so please include your State Leadership if the State Facebook page did not accept the link. We look forward to announcing our #ChildrensHospitalsWeek scholarship winners as soon as all of the information is collected and tabulated. Please have everyone complete their forms and submit on or before, Friday April 5th