Seasoned neurologist and neuropsychologist join Marshall Health

HUNTINGTON, W.Va . – Neurologist J. Ivan Lopez, M.D., and neuropsychologist Steven P. Brown, Psy.D., ABPP, join the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine , Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital, bringing more than 50 years of combined experience to the department of neurology.

Lopez, a board-certified neurologist, has been named professor in the department of neurology at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He typically sees adult and pediatric patients for headaches, seizures and stroke. He also performs procedures involving Botox® for various diagnoses such as migraines and spasticity.

He earned his medical degree from La Salle University in Mexico City, Mexico. He completed his neurology residency at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama. He is certified by the United Council for Neurologic Subspecialties in Headache Medicine and the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology with a special qualification in Child Neurology. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Neurology and the American Headache Society.

Brown, a board-certified neuropsychologist, has been named assistant professor in the department of neurology at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He has combined experience in U.S. Air Force, VA and private hospital settings, with specialization in the evaluation of adults with traumatic brain injury, stroke, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, ALS, memory disorder, brain tumor and psychiatric disorder.

He earned his doctorate in clinical psychology from Biola University in La Mirada, California. He completed a pre-doctoral internship at Wright Patterson USAF Medical Center in Ohio and a postdoctoral fellowship in clinical neuropsychology at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He is certified by the American Board of Professional Psychology in Clinical Neuropsychology.

Lopez and Brown are accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Neuroscience, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, located in the Marshall University Medical Center at 1600 Medical Center Drive in Huntington. Lopez is also seeing patients at Marshall Health – Teays Valley, located at 300 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot. For appointments or referrals, call 304-691-1787.