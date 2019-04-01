Most read
Marshall, West Virginia Science Adventures to host 3rd Annual Easter Science Blitz
Monday, April 1, 2019 - 16:45 Updated 10 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The event, which is free and open to the public, begins with a science-themed Easter Egg hunt at 1 p.m. on Buskirk Field, followed immediately by 25 hands-on science activities for kids and families throughout the Science Building.
“This is a great opportunity to get your child excited about science while at the same time giving them the chance to explore Marshall’s campus and science labs,” said Dr. Suzanne Strait, director of West Virginia Science Adventures.