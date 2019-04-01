Marshall, West Virginia Science Adventures to host 3rd Annual Easter Science Blitz

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University College of Science and West Virginia Science Adventures will host the 3rd Annual Easter Science Blitz from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Science Building on Marshall’s Huntington campus.

The event, which is free and open to the public, begins with a science-themed Easter Egg hunt at 1 p.m. on Buskirk Field, followed immediately by 25 hands-on science activities for kids and families throughout the Science Building.

“This is a great opportunity to get your child excited about science while at the same time giving them the chance to explore Marshall’s campus and science labs,” said Dr. Suzanne Strait, director of West Virginia Science Adventures.