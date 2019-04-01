Marshall to kick off World Fusion events with ‘Culture Shock’

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University World Council student organization will kick off its World Fusion Week events with “Culture Shock,” an interactive, game-show style program aimed at showcasing students’ unique cultural experiences in America and Huntington. This free event will take place 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. tonight in the university’s Shawkey Dining Room in Memorial Student Center.

During the event, four student presenters from various backgrounds will share a story about a cultural experience they’ve had while at Marshall, according to Maurice Cooley, associate vice president of intercultural affairs. Cooley said they will pose questions to audience members about the shared experience and give them the chance to compete for the correct answer and earn prizes.

“We really just want to make everyone feel included here at Marshall. World Council is one of the only organizations on campus who has student representatives from different countries around the globe, 15 countries in fact,” Cooley said. “Culture Shock is set to be a transformative experience, allowing those in attendance an opportunity to adjust his or her views about others and to learn from our classmates’ uncommon experiences.”

Student presentations will be conducted by Connor Kinder from Seth, West Virginia; Allison Hong (Korean-American); Tessy Arize from Nigeria; and Ryohoei Fuduka from Japan. Mitzi Sinnott of All Here Together Productions will serve as master of ceremonies for the event introducing each of the guest speakers. Heavy hors d'oeuvres will be served at the event.

Following Culture Shock, World Fusion Day is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, April 4, on the Memorial Student Center plaza. Housed within the Office of Intercultural Affairs, Marshall University’s World Council strives to promote a culturally diverse, open and inclusive campus. Persons wishing to learn more about joining World Council may contact Cooley at cooley@marshall.edu.