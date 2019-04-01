Most read
Moon’k Films DEVOTED Studios Announce Two Open Casting Calls in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. for Civil Rights-Themed Movie
Directed by Trey Carswell, “The Shot” focuses on the life of photographer Joseph, a South African immigrant who captured on film one of the most significant events in American history. After an apartheid-fueled controversy forced him to leave his home country, Louw escaped to the United States where he documented the travels of Dr. King. On April 4, 1968, Louw was the only photographer on the scene at the Lorraine Hotel in the moments immediately following Dr. King’s assassination in Memphis, Tenn. The iconic photo for Life magazine shows King’s supporters gathered around his body and pointing in the direction of the shooter.
Casting directors are seeking lead and background actors. Individuals choosing to audition must bring a headshot and resume.
MORE DETAILS:
|WHAT:
|Casting call for the upcoming movie “The Shot” directed by Trey Carswell
|WHEN:
|Atlanta on April 6 and Washington, D.C. on April 13
|TIME:
|12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
|LOCATIONS:
|Studio 1
3080 McCall Drive, Suite 2
Atlanta, GA 30340
|Moon’k Films DEVOTED Studios
8222 Georgia Avenue, 2nd Floor
Silver Springs, MD 20910
MORE INFORMATION: http://www.moonkfilmsdevotedstudios.com