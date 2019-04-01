Moon’k Films DEVOTED Studios Announce Two Open Casting Calls in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. for Civil Rights-Themed Movie

ATLANTA and WASHINGTON, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Producers and directors with Moon’k Films DEVOTED Studio have announced two open casting calls for an upcoming movie related to the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Auditions will be held at Studio 1 in Atlanta on April 6 and at Moon’k Films Studio in Silver Springs, Maryland on Saturday, April 13.

Directed by Trey Carswell, “The Shot” focuses on the life of photographer Joseph, a South African immigrant who captured on film one of the most significant events in American history. After an apartheid-fueled controversy forced him to leave his home country, Louw escaped to the United States where he documented the travels of Dr. King. On April 4, 1968, Louw was the only photographer on the scene at the Lorraine Hotel in the moments immediately following Dr. King’s assassination in Memphis, Tenn. The iconic photo for Life magazine shows King’s supporters gathered around his body and pointing in the direction of the shooter.

Casting directors are seeking lead and background actors. Individuals choosing to audition must bring a headshot and resume.

MORE DETAILS:

WHAT: Casting call for the upcoming movie “The Shot” directed by Trey Carswell



WHEN: Atlanta on April 6 and Washington, D.C. on April 13



TIME: 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.



LOCATIONS: Studio 1

3080 McCall Drive, Suite 2

Atlanta, GA 30340



Moon’k Films DEVOTED Studios

8222 Georgia Avenue, 2nd Floor

Silver Springs, MD 20910

MORE INFORMATION: http://www.moonkfilmsdevotedstudios.com