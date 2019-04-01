Most read
Euthanasia Prevention Coalition's Alex Schadenberg to Keynote Pro-Life Dinner
Schadenberg will inform as to the latest developments in the continuing fight against doctor-prescribed suicide. West Virginia needs to be alert to the danger as seven states and the District of Columbia have legalized assisted suicide.
The following night, April 5 at 6:30 p.m., Schadenberg will show the compelling 80-minute documentary Fatal Flaws for FREE at Covenant Evangelical Methodist Church, 802 Green Bag Road in Morgantown. Free but donations will be accepted.
West Virginians for Life President Dr. Wanda Franz will also address the crowd. A Silent Auction will be an additional highlight.
The Educational Trust is a charitable division of West Virginians for Life. If interested in reservations for the dinner or the free Fatal Flaws showing on Friday night, call the West Virginians for Life state office in Morgantown at (304) 594-9845, email info@wvforlife.org or fax (304) 594-9849.