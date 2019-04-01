Euthanasia Prevention Coalition's Alex Schadenberg to Keynote Pro-Life Dinner

Alex Schadenberg of Canada’s Euthanasia Prevention Coalition will keynote the 21st Annual Rose Dinner on Thursday, April 4 sponsored by the West Virginians for Life Educational Trust Fund. The reception at Holiday Inn, 1188 Pineview Drive, Morgantown begins at 6:00 p.m. and the dinner, catered by Atria’s, starts promptly at 7:00 p.m.

Schadenberg will inform as to the latest developments in the continuing fight against doctor-prescribed suicide. West Virginia needs to be alert to the danger as seven states and the District of Columbia have legalized assisted suicide.

The following night, April 5 at 6:30 p.m., Schadenberg will show the compelling 80-minute documentary Fatal Flaws for FREE at Covenant Evangelical Methodist Church, 802 Green Bag Road in Morgantown. Free but donations will be accepted.

West Virginians for Life President Dr. Wanda Franz will also address the crowd. A Silent Auction will be an additional highlight.

The Educational Trust is a charitable division of West Virginians for Life. If interested in reservations for the dinner or the free Fatal Flaws showing on Friday night, call the West Virginians for Life state office in Morgantown at (304) 594-9845, email info@wvforlife.org or fax (304) 594-9849.