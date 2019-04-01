Steve Martin's Picasso at the Lapin Agile - Presented by Alchemy Theatre Troupe this Week

Steve Martin's Picasso at the Lapin Agile, a long running off Broadway absurdist comedy, comes to Huntington Thursday April 4 through April 6 and April 12-13 at 8 p.m. in the Kindred Communications Building. Thursday is a "pay what you can" preview; all other dates are $15.

Mike Murdock directs the comedy which places Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso in a Parisian cafe in 1904, just before the renowned scientist transformed physics with his theory of relativity and the celebrated painter set the art world afire with cubism. In his first comedy for the stage, the popular actor and screenwriter plays fast and loose with fact, fame, and fortune as these two geniuses muse on the century’s achievements and prospects, as well as other fanciful topics, with infectious dizziness.

The cast includes:

The Cast of Steve Martin's Picasso at the Lapin Agile:



FREDDY - Jonathan Maynard

GASTON - Robert Hutchens

GERMAINE - Sheila Meade

ALBERT EINSTEIN - Len Trent

SUZANNE - Joanna Berner Murdock

SAGOT - Brian Cook

PABLO PICASSO - Dylan M. Clark

CHARLES DABERNOW SCHMENDIMAN - Zach Adkins

THE COUNTESS & A FEMALE ADMIRER - Heather Hughes

A VISITOR - Simon Woods

