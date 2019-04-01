Steve Martin's Picasso at the Lapin Agile - Presented by Alchemy Theatre Troupe this Week

 Monday, April 1, 2019 - 20:00
Steve Martin's Picasso at the Lapin Agile, a long running off Broadway absurdist comedy, comes to Huntington Thursday April 4 through April 6 and April 12-13 at 8 p.m.  in the Kindred Communications Building. Thursday is a "pay what you can" preview; all other dates are $15.

Mike Murdock directs the comedy which  places Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso in a Parisian cafe in 1904, just before the renowned scientist transformed physics with his theory of relativity and the celebrated painter set the art world afire with cubism. In his first comedy for the stage, the popular actor and screenwriter plays fast and loose with fact, fame, and fortune as these two geniuses muse on the century’s achievements and prospects, as well as other fanciful topics, with infectious dizziness.

The cast includes:

FREDDY - Jonathan Maynard
GASTON - Robert Hutchens
GERMAINE - Sheila Meade
ALBERT EINSTEIN - Len Trent
SUZANNE - Joanna Berner Murdock
SAGOT - Brian Cook
PABLO PICASSO - Dylan M. Clark
CHARLES DABERNOW SCHMENDIMAN - Zach Adkins
THE COUNTESS & A FEMALE ADMIRER - Heather Hughes
A VISITOR - Simon Woods

For more information, check out our website!

www.alchemytheatretroupe.org

For more information about The West Virginia Shakespeare Festival, check out the website!

www.wvshakes.com


