Armed Mom Prevents Child Abduction at Huntington Mall

A man attempted to abduct a five-year-old from a department store at the Huntington Mall, at about 6:15 p.m. Monday, April 1, according to a release from the Barboursville Police Department.

The woman called Cabell County 911. She told 911 dispatchers that while she was in a department store, a suspect attempted to grab her five year old daughter. The female stated that she pulled out a firearm and the male suspect left the scene. The female stated that she then reported the incident to mall security.

Mall security and officers from the Barboursville Police Department observed the male suspect, as described by female caller, walking near the Food Court and detained him.

A statement was taken from the female and her child, and the male suspect was placed under arrest. The crime is still currently under investigation by the Barboursville Police Department.

At this point in the investigation, detectives believe this was an isolated incident that was quickly controlled and no further danger to the public exists.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, will be arraigned Monday night.

The Cabell County Sheriff's Department assisted Mall Security and BHS.