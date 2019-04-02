Mom Alters Story; Child Abduction Charges Dropped; Suspect Released

An Egyptian man accused of child abduction has been released from the Western Regional Jail after the accuser admitted the incident could have been a "cultural misunderstanding."

During an interview Tuesday with Barboursville police, the mom indicated the suspect may have "patted the child on the head" not "grabbed her" by the hair of the head.

The suspect has been released on a Personal Recognizance bond. He could still face an "unwanted touching" charge. The mom could also face charges.

The case has been turned over to the Cabell County Prosecutor's Office for further investigation.

The updated BHS press release is below:

On 4-1-19 at approximately 6:17 PM a call was made to Cabell County 911 from a female inside the Huntington Mall. The female stated to 911 dispatchers that while she was in a department store, a male suspect of Middle Eastern dissent attempted to grab her 5 year old daughter by the hair and abduct her from the store.

The female stated that she pulled out a firearm and the male suspect fled the scene. The female stated that she then reported the incident to mall security. Mall security and officers from the Barboursville Police Department observed the male suspect, as described by the female witness, walking near the Food Court and detained him.

A statement was taken from the female and her child indicating that the male suspect attempted to abduct the child. Based on the statement of the female witness and the child victim, the male suspect was placed under arrest. The female witness came to the police department and provided a detailed account of the incident verifying her previous verbal statement.

On the morning of 4-2-19, detectives their investigation by returning to the mall area and the store where the alleged incident happened. Video evidence, along with other investigative procedures, revealed some inconsistency with the female witness’s original statement. No witnesses to the alleged crime could be found.

On 4-2-19 at approximately 1:00 PM, the female witness was asked to return to the Barboursville Police Department and give another detailed statement. During the interview with the female witness, detectives discovered more inconsistencies to the original statement. Female witness (mother of the child) eventually told detectives that she might have misjudged the suspect’s actions, overreacted to the uninvited touching of her daughter, and misinterpreted the intentions of the male suspect.

Female witness also stated that the more she thought about it, the more she realized it might have been a cultural misunderstanding and that the suspect might have just been patting her daughter on the head and smiling.

According to WSAZ TV:

Mohamed Fathy Hussein Zayan, who's an engineer, was emotional as he was released to his family waiting outside the Western Regional Jail -- openly crying with them.

The Egyptian consulate has been in touch with authorities in West Virginia about the overall incident