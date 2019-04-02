Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Methamphetamine Crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington man who was caught with methamphetamine at his residence last summer pled guilty to a federal drug charge, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Davon Travis-Jones Keith, 26, entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in federal court in Huntington.

Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the Huntington Police Department and Parole Services with the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

“Great work by the Huntington Police Department and Parole Services,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Partnerships between law enforcement and corrections enhance public safety.”

On July 11, 2018, Keith’s parole officer conducted a home inspection at Keith’s residence located at 1342 Van Buren Avenue in Huntington. Keith was located in the residence and the officer conducted a search. The officer subsequently observed and seized almost 60 grams of crystal methamphetamine which was located on the top of a dresser in Keith’s bedroom. Keith admitted at the hearing that he possessed the methamphetamine and intended to distribute it.

Keith faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on July 15, 2019.

Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams is handling the prosecution. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the plea hearing.