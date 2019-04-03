HNN Asks for Executive Summary of Mueller Report; Receives Response

HNN , along with numerous media, has filed a freedom of information request, for limited pages from the Mueller Report. Most media and Congress have demanded the FULL report and investigative materials. Attorney General William P. Barr has told Congress and the media that a FULL redacted report should be available by mid- April, citing the complexity of (for instance) determining what grand jury materials cannot be revealed.

As an interim request to potentially limit infringing on protected material , HNN asked for ONLY the executive summary written by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, along with the Table of Contents and Table of Points and Authorities (i.e. legal cases cited).

Douglas R. Hibbard Chief, Initial Request Staff, responded that numerous requests have been received and HNN's request, along with the others, will be granted expedited processing. However, Hibbard indicated that due to the "complexity" of the request , "we will need to extend the time limit to respond to your request beyond the ten additional days provided by the statute."

A copy of the response is available for download as a PDF.