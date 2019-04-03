Most read
HNN Asks for Executive Summary of Mueller Report; Receives Response
Wednesday, April 3, 2019 - 01:26 Updated 44 min ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
As an interim request to potentially limit infringing on protected material , HNN asked for ONLY the executive summary written by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, along with the Table of Contents and Table of Points and Authorities (i.e. legal cases cited).
Douglas R. Hibbard Chief, Initial Request Staff, responded that numerous requests have been received and HNN's request, along with the others, will be granted expedited processing. However, Hibbard indicated that due to the "complexity" of the request , "we will need to extend the time limit to respond to your request beyond the ten additional days provided by the statute."
A copy of the response is available for download as a PDF.
- Justice Dept. Response (160.5 KB)