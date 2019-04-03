Most read
- Armed Mom Prevents Child Abduction at Huntington Mall
- OPINION GATOR CHOMPIN ON .... Stewart's Attacked Again by Left Wing Activist
- Marquee Pullman Celebrates Opening of Dumbo the Flying Elephant with 4-Legged Friends IMAGES
- Euthanasia Prevention Coalition's Alex Schadenberg to Keynote Pro-Life Dinner
- Box Office Shocker: 'Unplanned' Gives Birth to Fifth-Place Finish
- Marshall to present lecture on Confederate economic ideology and its continued presence in American politics
- Seasoned neurologist and neuropsychologist join Marshall Health
- WVDNR News: DNR expands West Virginia Gold Rush trout stockings by 20 waters
Sperry Appointed to Replace McCallister
Wednesday, April 3, 2019 - 00:33 Updated 1 hour ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Raised in Huntington, Sperry had been serving as a "military" replacement at the Huntington Police Department. He retired in August after 25 years of service.
The new magistrate will be sworn in April 8. He will then attend training at the WV Supreme Court of Appeals before beginning his new position.
Howard told the Herald-Dispatch:
“I have known Chris for a long time as a detective with the Huntington Police Department and he has an excellent reputation in the judicial system with all of the other judges and magistrates as being diligent, fair and hard-working,”
During his career at HPD, Sperry worked on many of the department's high profile cases.