Sperry Appointed to Replace McCallister

Retired Huntington police detective Chris Sperry has been appointed by Judge Gregory Howard to replace Magistrate Johnny McCallister. 

Raised in Huntington, Sperry had been serving as a "military" replacement at the Huntington Police Department. He retired in August after 25 years of service. 

The new magistrate will be sworn in April 8. He will then attend training at the WV Supreme Court of Appeals before beginning his new position. 

Howard told the Herald-Dispatch:

“I have known Chris for a long time as a detective with the Huntington Police Department and he has an excellent reputation in the judicial system with all of the other judges and magistrates as being diligent, fair and hard-working,”

During his career at HPD, Sperry worked on many of the department's high profile cases. 

