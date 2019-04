Huntington Council Agenda for April 8 meeting

The agenda for the Huntington City Council meeting, Monday , April 8, at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall has been released. The work session will be at 7 p.m. that night.

On the agenda:

Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-10 – AN ORDINANCE AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING PART THIRTEEN, ARTICLE 1327 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING PLANNING AND ZONING CODE Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-11 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING PART THIRTEEN, ARTICLE 1343 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING PLANNING AND ZONING CODE Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

7. Resolution re: #2019-R-13 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR, MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT FOR INSTALLATION OF AN ELECTRONIC SIGN AND AN OUTDOOR SOUND SYSTEM FOR THE CIVIC CENTER ARENA Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

8. Resolution re: #2019-R-14 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ACCEPT ADDITIONAL FUNDING FROM THE 2018-2019 HIGHWAY SAFETY GRANT WITH THE WEST VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

9. Good & Welfare