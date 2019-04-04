Marshall to present a two-piano recital April 5

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s Dr. Johan Botes, assistant professor of music, along with former James Madison University piano professor Vicki Cavendish, who now resides in Charleston and maintains a full private piano studio, will perform a two-piano recital beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, in Smith Recital Hall on the Huntington campus.

They will perform Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat Minor, Op. 23, as well as Richard Rodney Bennett’s Four Piece Suite.

“This will be a fun evening of wonderful music,” Botes said. “I’m slated to perform the Tchaikovsky with the Auburn Symphony in Seattle end of this month and this will give me an opportunity to perform it locally. Included with the concerto, we decided to play a piece by British composer Richard Rodney Bennett. The piece is in finale movements and in complete contrast with the Tchaikovsky – the movements are called Samba Triste, Country Blues, Ragtime Waltz and Finale (in hard rock). It’ll be a showstopper!”

The event is free and open to the public, with sponsorship from the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media