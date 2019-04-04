Marshall Writers Series to present authors Elizabeth Ellen and Juliet Escoria

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series at Marshall University will present authors Elizabeth Ellen and Juliet Escoria as part of its April reading, Q&A and book-signing event, planned for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, in Room 154 of Smith Hall on the Huntington campus.

Ellen is the author of the novel Person/a, the story collections Fast Machine and Saul Stories, and the poetry book Elizabeth Ellen. She is the recipient of a Pushcart Prize for her story, “Teen Culture,” originally published in American Short Fiction. She is deputy editor of the literary journal Hobart and the founder of Short Flight/Long Drive books.

Escoria is the author of the novel Juliet the Maniac, forthcoming from Melville House in May. She also wrote the poetry collectionWitch Hunt (Lazy Fascist Press, 2016) and the story collection Black Cloud (CCM/Emily Books, 2014), which were both listed in various best-of-the-year roundups. Her writing has been published in Lenny, Catapult, VICE, The Fader, Dazed and Hobart, and has been translated into many languages. She was born in Australia, raised in San Diego, and currently lives in Beckley, West Virginia, with her husband, the writer Scott McClanahan.

The event, which is free and open to the public, is sponsored by the College of Liberal Arts and the Department of English.