Director Carroll Statement on China’s Class Scheduling of Fentanyl

Washington, D.C. – Director of National Drug Control Policy James Carroll released the following statement regarding China’s announcement that it is following through on its pledge to add fentanyl to the country’s list of controlled substances, effective May 1.

“Each year, tens of thousands of Americans die from drug overdoses involving fentanyl, most of which originates in China. In order for us to save American lives, it’s critical China follows through on their pledge to schedule all fentanyl-related drugs as a class and crack down on those producing these deadly substances. The United States will continue working diligently with our partners abroad to keep lethal drugs like fentanyl out of our communities,” ONDCP Director James Carroll said.

