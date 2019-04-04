Director Carroll Statement on China’s Class Scheduling of Fentanyl

 Thursday, April 4, 2019 - 02:26 Updated 3 hours ago The White House Press Office

Washington, D.C. – Director of National Drug Control Policy James Carroll released the following statement regarding China’s announcement that it is following through on its pledge to add fentanyl to the country’s list of controlled substances, effective May 1.

 

“Each year, tens of thousands of Americans die from drug overdoses involving fentanyl, most of which originates in China. In order for us to save American lives, it’s critical China follows through on their pledge to schedule all fentanyl-related drugs as a class and crack down on those producing these deadly substances. The United States will continue working diligently with our partners abroad to keep lethal drugs like fentanyl out of our communities,” ONDCP Director James Carroll said.

 

 

The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy works to build a stronger, healthier, drug-free society today and in the years to come by leading and coordinating the development, implementation, and assessment of United States drug policy. The Office also administers two grant programs: High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas and Drug-Free Communities

