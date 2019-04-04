DEVELOPING ... Huntington Police Investigate 11th Avenue Shooting Death

 Thursday, April 4, 2019 - 02:42 Updated 3 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Huntington Police have confirmed to various media that a man shot just before midnight Wednesday, April 3, has died. The incident occurred in the 2100 block of  11th Avenue. 
