West Virginia American Water Conducting Dye Test at 40th Street Operations Facility

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (April 4, 2019) – West Virginia American Water will conduct a dye test on an out-of-service intake pump at its 40th Street operations facility on Friday, April 5. This test will be conducted to provide valuable information and data concerning necessary repairs to the intake. Customers will not experience an impact to their water service as a result of the test.

“The intake pump has been out-of-service for many years and requires extensive repairs,” explained West Virginia American Water operations manager Allen Parsley. “This dye test will allow us to determine areas in need of repair, where water is currently entering the intake and how we can improve the operation of the intake.”

As part of the test, red dye will be introduced into the Ohio River and monitored by a skilled dive team from Divers Unlimited. The test will occur in the proximity of the company’s 40thStreet operations facility and may tint portions of the river red downstream of the facility. Company officials have worked closely with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, West Virginia Bureau for Public Health, ORSANCO and U.S. Coast Guard to ensure the dye poses no health risks and will not impact aquatic life or use of the river.

In the event of inclement weather or adverse river conditions, the dye test may be postponed until a later date.

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 530,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to over 14 million people in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. More information can be found at www.westvirginiaamwater.com.