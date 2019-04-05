Attorney General Morrisey's Office to Participate in Money Smart Week 'Operation Scam Jam' Event

CHARLESTON—West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office will participate in Friday’s ‘Operation Scam Jam,’ an annual event during Money Smart Week that educates consumers about common scams and how they can protect their finances.



“Money Smart Week allows our office to provide information that helps consumers better manage their personal finances,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Our main goal is to connect with West Virginians and offer them necessary tools to make wise financial decisions.”





‘Operation Scam Jam’ will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 Fifth Ave., Huntington.



A consumer representative from the Attorney General’s office will be present at the event to provide information and answer questions.



The event is hosted by AARP West Virginia and will feature speakers from AARP, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and West Virginia Bankers Association, among other partners.



Seating is limited to 200 people and tickets can be reserved by calling 877-926-8300.



Anyone with a consumer concern or who wants to report a scam can call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239. To file a report online, go to www.wvago.gov .



