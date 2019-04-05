Most read
- Project Parkersburg Update: Testing Indicates Nearly 291 Grams of Fentanyl Seized; Enough to Kill Parkersburg, Charleston & Huntington
- Longtime faculty member, physician establishes Marshall School of Medicine scholarship
- DEVELOPING ... Huntington Police Investigate 11th Avenue Shooting Death
- Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Methamphetamine Crime
- Mom Alters Story; Child Abduction Charges Dropped; Suspect Released
- Marshall social work partners with VA Medical Center and WV Agriculture for pilot program
- HNN Asks for Executive Summary of Mueller Report; Receives Response
- Marshall Medical Outreach plans visit to Charleston
Attorney General Morrisey's Office to Participate in Money Smart Week 'Operation Scam Jam' Event
Friday, April 5, 2019 - 01:31 Updated 14 hours ago From a News Release by WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
‘Operation Scam Jam’ will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 Fifth Ave., Huntington.
A consumer representative from the Attorney General’s office will be present at the event to provide information and answer questions.
The event is hosted by AARP West Virginia and will feature speakers from AARP, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and West Virginia Bankers Association, among other partners.
Seating is limited to 200 people and tickets can be reserved by calling 877-926-8300.
Anyone with a consumer concern or who wants to report a scam can call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239. To file a report online, go to www.wvago.gov.