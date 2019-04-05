Mayor Wilkerson Joins Nationwide Effort to Recognize Impact of National Service

Hamlin, WV – Mayor Chris Wilkerson issued a proclamation recognizing April 2nd as National Service Recognition Day in Hamlin, West Virginia. He joined more than 5,200 county officials and mayors across the country in a nationwide initiative to highlight the impact of national service in tackling local problems.

Each year, more than 325,000 individuals volunteer in West Virginia as national service members through AmeriCorps State and National, Volunteers In Service to America (VISTA), and Senior Corps programs. The Education Alliance supports two National Service programs in Lincoln County, Blended Learning Schools, and AmeriCorps on the Frontline.

Lincoln County High School is enhancing STEM education by “blending” digital instruction with online resources through the Blended Learning project. Face-to-face instruction is enhanced through Makerspaces in each school that enable hands-on, project-based learning.

Participating teachers blend digital instruction using a Learning Management System platform to organize and create content that enhances STEM learning. AmeriCorps on the Frontline empowers at-risk students to see their potential by connecting them with a caring adult role model. The AmeriCorps mentor provides consistent, ongoing mentoring to students at Guyan Valley Middle, Hamlin Pre K-8, and Lincoln County High School. Schools designed to increases their school attendance, behavior and course performance and thereby improves their chances of successful high school graduation.

Service Recognition Day is a nationwide bipartisan effort to recognize the positive impact of national service, to thank those who serve, and to encourage more citizens to give back to their communities. This day is sponsored by the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), the National League of Cities, the National Association of Counties, and Cities of Service.

“National Service makes a tremendous impact on our state to meet local needs, strengthen communities, and increase civic engagement,” said Dr. Amelia Courts, President and CEO of The Education Alliance. “The Education Alliance is thankful for the AmeriCorps members whose service provides West Virginia students with a bright future and ensures they have the skills needed to be competitive in a 21st century job market.”

As the federal agency for service and volunteering, CNCS annually engages millions of Americans in service at more than 50,000 locations through AmeriCorps, Senior Corps, and other programs. National service participants address the most pressing challenges facing our counties and nation. From helping communities recover from natural disasters, fighting the opioid epidemic, restoring parks, strengthening public safety, to tutoring and mentoring disadvantaged students, national service members get things done.

Across the nation, local leaders are participating in a variety of activities, including visiting national service programs, hosting roundtable discussions, issuing proclamations, and communicating the impact of national service through social media. By shining the spotlight on the impact of service and thanking those who serve, local officials hope to inspire more residents to get involved in their communities.

