Marshall Medical Outreach plans visit to Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va.— Marshall Medical Outreach (MMO), a student-created and student-run initiative established at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in 2011 to deliver medical care for those who don’t have it, will visit Charleston’s West Side for a special clinic later this month.

The event will be Saturday, April 13, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Grace Bible Church located at 600 Kanawha Boulevard West. The mobile clinic will be in the church’s parking area and is free and open to the public. No insurance is required.

“When I came to Marshall in 2016, I was immediately captivated by MMO and its mission of helping others,” said Jerome A. Gilbert, president of Marshall University. “The volunteer spirit and servant leadership exhibited by our health care students and faculty truly continues to be inspiring. I’m very proud of what our team does for those who find themselves without adequate health care.”

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said, “It’s inspiring to see so many passionate students and medical professionals volunteering their time in our community.”

Initially staffed by a small group of volunteer medical students and one supervising faculty physician, the group now has dozens of medical and pharmacy students, all supervised by a team of physicians, pharmacists and other medical personnel who volunteer. Basic health care assessment and treatment remain the foundation of care, with occasional screenings for other services.

“We are very excited to provide our mobile clinic services in Charleston for this special event,” said Charles “Chuck” Clements, M.D., a professor in family and community health at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, and MMO’s faculty advisor. “Our goal is to deliver health care today to those who are in need and then refer them to health care providers and programs in Charleston that can provide care going forward.”

The clinic is being praised as an important partnership by members of the Kanawha County Commission.

“I am very pleased to see the Marshall Medical Outreach Program come to Charleston this month to help those in need receive medical services from the students of Marshall University. This is a great partnership with the university and the community,” said Commissioner Ben Salango.

Commission President Kent Carper echoed Salango’s comments.

“The services provided by the Marshall Medical Outreach Program are greatly needed for our homeless population,” Carper said. “I am grateful to Marshall University and their medical and pharmacy students for providing these services. President Gilbert and his university have been a great partner for our community.

Marshall Medical Outreach has been recognized for its work at both the local and state level including clinical efforts in Greenbrier County during the historical 2016 flooding.

Joining MMO at the event and providing information services will be BridgeValley Community and Technical College, among others.