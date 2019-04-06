Most read
MU College of Business to host finals event for WV Innovation and Business Model Competition (WVIBMC)
Dr. Avi Mukherjee, dean of the college, said that this new competition was empowered by Intuit Inc. Executive Chairman of the Board Brad D. Smith (Marshall ’86) and inspired by Intuit’s 2017 “Design for Delight” challenge.
“The idea is to develop a business model validated through customer feedback and field research,” Mukherjee said. “The competition rewards ventures for breaking down an idea into a key business model hypothesis. The result is to promote new business ventures among university students to encourage innovation and building of disruptive and scalable startups.”
Finalists for the competition were asked to participate in an Innovating for Impact workshop, develop a business model through testing key assumptions, and then explain this journey and its results to a panel of judges at the Huntington campus qualifying event on Thursday, March 14, at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall.
The most successful student teams advanced to the competition finals event and will compete against winners from nine other West Virginia colleges and universities for the $5,000 cash prize and Intuit-sponsored trip to the Silicon Valley. All finals event participants are guaranteed $500.
Visit www.wvinnovates.com to learn more. For more information on the event, please contact one of the competition organizers