Marshall Trombone Ensemble to perform concert April 12
Saturday, April 6, 2019
The 15-member group is under the direction of Dr. Michael Stroeher, professor of trombone, and Thomas Cavender, graduate assistant. They will perform classical and modern compositions as well as popular music and movie themes.
The concert is free and open to the public, with sponsorship from the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media.