Marshall Trombone Ensemble to perform concert April 12

 Saturday, April 6, 2019 - 00:46 Updated 7 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University Trombone Ensemble will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, in Smith Recital Hall.

 

The 15-member group is under the direction of Dr. Michael Stroeher, professor of trombone, and Thomas Cavender, graduate assistant. They will perform classical and modern compositions as well as popular music and movie themes.

 

The concert is free and open to the public, with sponsorship from the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media.

