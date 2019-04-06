West Virginia American Water Postpones Dye Test at 40th Street Operations Facility

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (April 5, 2019) – West Virginia American Water announced that it will postpone Friday's dye test on an out-of-service intake pump at its 40th Street operations facility. Inclement weather and adverse river conditions prevent the work from being safely completed.

Customers and members of the public will be notified when the dye test is rescheduled.

Once rescheduled, this test will provide valuable information and data concerning necessary repairs to the intake. As part of the test, red dye will be introduced into the Ohio River and monitored by a skilled dive team from Divers Unlimited. The test will occur in the proximity of the company’s 40thStreet operations facility and may tint portions of the river red downstream of the facility. Company officials have worked closely with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, West Virginia Bureau for Public Health, ORSANCO and U.S. Coast Guard to ensure the dye poses no health risks and will not impact aquatic life or use of the river. Customers will not experience an impact to their water service as a result of the test.