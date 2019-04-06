Marshall University art students to present capstone exhibitions in April

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The graduating students of Marshall University’s School of Art and Design will present capstone exhibitions throughout April in the Carroll Art Gallery of the Visual Arts Center at 927 3rd Ave.

“A capstone exhibition celebrates the culmination of an art student’s undergraduate career,” said Jamie Platt, gallery director/facilities coordinator for the School of Art and Design.

The exhibitions will be displayed in groups, with the schedule as follows:

Group 1: April 8-April 11. Reception: Monday, April 8, 4-6 p.m. Artist talks at 5 p.m.

Group 2: April 15-April 18. Reception: Monday, April 15, 4-6 p.m. Artist talks at 5 p.m.

Group 3: April 22-April 25. Reception: Monday, April 22, 4-6 p.m. Artist talks at 5 p.m.

Group 4: April 29-May 2. Reception: Monday, April 29, 4-6 p.m. Artist talks at 5 p.m.

For more information, contact Platt at plattj@marshall.edu.

These exhibitions will be sponsored by the School of Art and Design in the College of Arts and Media.