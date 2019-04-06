Most read
Marshall University art students to present capstone exhibitions in April
“A capstone exhibition celebrates the culmination of an art student’s undergraduate career,” said Jamie Platt, gallery director/facilities coordinator for the School of Art and Design.
The exhibitions will be displayed in groups, with the schedule as follows:
Group 1: April 8-April 11. Reception: Monday, April 8, 4-6 p.m. Artist talks at 5 p.m.
Group 2: April 15-April 18. Reception: Monday, April 15, 4-6 p.m. Artist talks at 5 p.m.
Group 3: April 22-April 25. Reception: Monday, April 22, 4-6 p.m. Artist talks at 5 p.m.
Group 4: April 29-May 2. Reception: Monday, April 29, 4-6 p.m. Artist talks at 5 p.m.
For more information, contact Platt at plattj@marshall.edu.
These exhibitions will be sponsored by the School of Art and Design in the College of Arts and Media.