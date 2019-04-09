Former Huntington/Marietta Woman Goes from Local Teen Modeling to NY Runways in College IMAGE GALLERY

Of course, some aspirations receive the dream label. For dudes, it might be playing in the major leagues. For gals, modeling and acting have been examples of few achieve their expectation.

Whatever your aspiration, dream or ambition, you've likely heard the words : Don't give up. David Soul wrote a song about an angel and a dreamer encouraging her after failures "we can still come through."

A Marietta, Ohio, woman who lived in Huntington, WV until age four captured a national pageant title in 2018 --- Miss All Star United States. She's also six times walked New York fashion week runways, all the while carrying two college majors and maintaining a 3.8 grade average.

Mia Boggs encourages women to "shoot for the stars and work hard to make it a reality! All you need is a dream, a plan, and hard work to make it happen!"

Ironically, you could observe that Mia's preparation began before she was born.

Her mom, Mimi Stepp (Boggs), a Marshall University psychology and counseling graduate, had a look and talent in college. She regularly did fashion modeling in print for the city's then monthly weekender styled publication, "The Entertainer," and mostly single shot publications, such as a swimsuit calendar.

" I enjoyed the modeling I did on a local level but never lived in an area where it could be done on a larger scale and I also knew I wanted to pursue my education and earn my college degrees as well," Ms. Stepp explained.

A few years after earning her Master's she married James Boggs, had a child (Mia) and moved in 2000 to Marietta, Ohio, when Mia was four. Mia was an honor student through school and enjoyed dance and cheer. She later found a place in theater, modeling and Pageantry.

"She was very tall and slender and was often noticed and encouraged by local people in the fashion and beauty industries to pursue modeling and Pageantry. I thought it might be fun for her too and tied into her experience in dance and acting. I first saw her talent in front of the camera when she did a local photo shoot the summer before 7th grade. She was very photogenic and real natural in front of the camera. Her creative abilities in terms of posing and expression was apparent when the photos were done. When she was in the 8th grade she signed with an agency in Columbus, Ohio about two hours north of home."

She signed with a Columbus, Ohio, agency and began building a portfolio with local shoots and runway shows. That led to an assignment where she was an infomercial model for Healing Saint, beauty serum, that was included in 2015 celebrity gift bags at the Academy Awards and Grammy's.

As a senior at Parkersburg High School took home second runner up in the Miss Ohio Teen USA pageant in 2015. The next year she won Miss Ohio All Star United States and Ms New York Fashion Week model (2016).

After accepting a merit scholarship to Hofstra University (just outside NYC), she began receiving recognition for modeling and pageantry. In 2016 she won Ms. New York Fashion Week model. Then, in 2018 she won Miss New York All-Star United States and the National Title. Shortly after the win she did an Orando, Fla. shoot for Pageantry Magazine.

" I have done runway, print and editorial shoots, Including 6 seasons of New York Fashion Week and editorial shoots on New York City rooftops and prime areas in the city. I have also competed in several pageants. I would have to say that I enjoy them all equally ! I think each one brings something unique and exciting to add to my life experience!"

Mia graduates with honors this Spring and has a choice of law schools.

Her mom said, "Since winning the national title of Miss All-Star United States this past July it has been a very exciting, rewarding and busy time for her in balancing her academic responsibilities as a college senior and honor student, with a very demanding course load in business and the legal field along with her pageant activities including travel & appearances as well as modeling opportunities. Being in the NYC area she pretty much handles everything on her own and has done a good job managing this rigorous schedule."

Mia most values volunteering and community service as well as time spent with her pageant sisters.

"The greatest experience from my reign this year so far would probably be having my pageant sisters in NYC with me for fashion week and our appearances doing community service and volunteering throughout the year!"

Although pageantry emphasizes glamour and appearance, it's not contradictory to "feminist" values.

Mimi always had a dress for success look and encourages women not to neglect their femininity.

"I think that dressing in a way that makes you feel good about yourself is empowering to women in its self. You should dress for yourself and not to impress others, either women or men. Being feminine does not imply submissiveness or inferiority. The key is to be yourself and dress in a way that reflects who you are, whether that be feminine or otherwise."

More than twenty years ago, I was invited to a national CNN "Talk Back Live" audience when high heels and swimsuits were in controversy for the Miss America. Despite the controversy, Contestants still compete in heels. Among women executives ("Devil Wears Prada," for instance) , the "power pump" is a badge of success.

"Women should wear high heels if they want without apologizing or feeling guilty," Ms. Stepp said, adding, "I think there is a misguided notion that women have to hide their femininity to be equal or taken seriously. It shouldn't be thought of as inferior to be feminine if that's who you are."

Ms. Boggs continues her reign through July when the next Miss All Star United States will be crowned in Savannah, Georgia. The Miss All-Star United States Pageant focuses on empowering women and girls by encouraging community service, education and a healthy lifestyle!





*Photos Courtesy Mimi Stepp-Boggs