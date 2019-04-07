Most read
- Project Parkersburg Update: Testing Indicates Nearly 291 Grams of Fentanyl Seized; Enough to Kill Parkersburg, Charleston & Huntington
- Marshall Medical Outreach plans visit to Charleston
- SHELLY’S WORLD: Fiction The Happy Store – Pillow Wrangling
- Marshall social work partners with VA Medical Center and WV Agriculture for pilot program
- DEVELOPING ... Huntington Police Investigate 11th Avenue Shooting Death
- School of Pharmacy receives annual Walgreens grant to support diversity
- Exceeding Wow, Beyond Awesome.... Here Comes the Light Hearted Super Hero Shazam!
- Longtime faculty member, physician establishes Marshall School of Medicine scholarship
Poet Laureate to appear at Marshall South Charleston campus April 9
Sunday, April 7, 2019 - 04:38 Updated 13 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Organizers say that the afternoon will include a taste of true old-time, traditional music from West Virginia, where Elizabethan English persisted longer than in England. Both music and poetry represent the contemporary concerns and joys of this resilient land and its people.
Harshman is a nationally acclaimed children’s book author and storyteller in addition to his duties as poet laureate, and Van Gundy is a member of the faculty at West Virginia Wesleyan College.
For further information on the event, contact the Marshall South Charleston library by phone at 304-746-8910.