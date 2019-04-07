Poet Laureate to appear at Marshall South Charleston campus April 9

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Marc Harshman, the poet laureate of West Virginia, and fiddler and poet Doug Van Gundy will appear on Marshall University’s South Charleston campus Tuesday, April 9, for an afternoon of music, poetry and storytelling. The event will take place at 2:30 p.m. in the Marshall Library and Research Commons.

Organizers say that the afternoon will include a taste of true old-time, traditional music from West Virginia, where Elizabethan English persisted longer than in England. Both music and poetry represent the contemporary concerns and joys of this resilient land and its people.

Harshman is a nationally acclaimed children’s book author and storyteller in addition to his duties as poet laureate, and Van Gundy is a member of the faculty at West Virginia Wesleyan College.

For further information on the event, contact the Marshall South Charleston library by phone at 304-746-8910.