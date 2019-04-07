School of Pharmacy receives annual Walgreens grant to support diversity

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University School of Pharmacy has received a $12,000 grant from Walgreens as part of the company’s national effort to increase diversity among professional student programs.

“Fostering diversity and inclusion is essential to providing students with experiences that help them understand, appreciate and embrace the differences in their patients,” said Gayle A. Brazeau, Ph.D., dean of the school of pharmacy.

For the past five years, Walgreens has provided financial support for an Advisory Council on Diversity and Inclusion, diversity scholarships, diversity programs and inclusion curriculum efforts, according to Shelvy L. Campbell-Monroe, Ph.D., assistant dean for diversity at the schools of pharmacy and medicine.

Two Class of 2020 pharmacy students received Walgreens Diversity Scholarships over the past academic year: Bisodun Joyce Ishola and Zoraida Torrelli. In addition, Walgreens gave Diversity and Inclusion Excellence awards this year to Peter Bae, Ishola and Torrelli.

Marshall’s diversity initiatives include a weeklong residential immersion program for high school students that introduces them to health care careers including pharmacy. The Health Care Pipeline Initiative offers a variety of hands-on activities and classes geared toward showcasing health care opportunities. Other programs supported by the Walgreens grant include an annual geriatric symposium and a multi-institution diversity conference.