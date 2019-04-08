Most read
Marshall students win American Advertising Federation awards
The team members were part of Chris Ingersoll’s Journalism and Mass Communications course, “Creative Content,” and included:
Rebecca Casey, an advertising-public relations major,
Broderick Farlow, a journalism major,
Sarah Harmon, a marketing major,
Caroline Kimbro, a public relations major,
Aya Nakamoto, an advertising major,
Payton Paluch, an advertising-public relations major,
Emily Phipps, a public relations major, and
Kaitlyn Shouse, an advertising major.
Scholarships for $500 were presented to Shouse and Kimbro, based on a vote by the students in the class.
Ingersoll, an associate professor of advertising and design in the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications, encourages professional teamwork in the class.
“This is the second year in a row that a cross-disciplinary team from Marshall has won an American Advertising Federation Advertising Award for branding,” Ingersoll said. “Students from advertising, marketing, public relations and journalism took home the top prize in 2017 for scaling a West Virginia small business brand to a national brand.”
The American Advertising Federation-West Virginia (AAF-WV) chapter is a member of the American Advertising Federation.