Most read
- Project Parkersburg Update: Testing Indicates Nearly 291 Grams of Fentanyl Seized; Enough to Kill Parkersburg, Charleston & Huntington
- SHELLY’S WORLD: Fiction The Happy Store – Pillow Wrangling
- School of Pharmacy receives annual Walgreens grant to support diversity
- Marshall Medical Outreach plans visit to Charleston
- Marshall’s WV-TIME 4K hires project and treatment coordinators through Department of Justice grant
- Thousands Gather to Send Off Marshall Team to WVU
- PHOTO GALLERY: Marshall's Mens Basketball Chalks up Win
- Marshall social work partners with VA Medical Center and WV Agriculture for pilot program
Attorney General Morrisey's Mobile Office Sets April Stops For Metro Valley
Monday, April 8, 2019 - 02:25 Updated 9 hours ago by WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
- April 25: 9 a.m. – noon — Information Table and Mobile Office Hours at Cabell County Courthouse, 750 Fifth Ave., Huntington
- April 26: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. — Information Table at Senior Expo, Huntington Mall, 500 Mall Road, Barboursville
- April 27: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. — Information Table for DEA Drug Takeback Day at Winfield City Hall, 12448 Winfield Road, Winfield
- April 29: 10:30 a.m. – noon — Information Table and Mobile Office Hours at Sissonville Library, 1 Tinney Lane, Charleston
- April 29: 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. — Information Table and Mobile Office Hours at Dunbar Library, 304 12th St., Dunbar
The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.