Attorney General Morrisey's Mobile Office Sets April Stops For Metro Valley

 Monday, April 8, 2019 - 02:25 Updated 9 hours ago by WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet one-on-one with Metro Valley residents in April to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
 
Jessica Napier-Eagle, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below: 
  • April 25: 9 a.m. – noon — Information Table and Mobile Office Hours at Cabell County Courthouse, 750 Fifth Ave., Huntington
  • April 26: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. — Information Table at Senior Expo, Huntington Mall, 500 Mall Road, Barboursville
  • April 27: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. — Information Table for DEA Drug Takeback Day at Winfield City Hall, 12448 Winfield Road, Winfield
  • April 29: 10:30 a.m. – noon — Information Table and Mobile Office Hours at Sissonville Library, 1 Tinney Lane, Charleston
  • April 29: 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. — Information Table and Mobile Office Hours at Dunbar Library, 304 12th St., Dunbar
 “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
 
The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.
