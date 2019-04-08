Attorney General Morrisey's Mobile Office Sets April Stops For Metro Valley

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet one-on-one with Metro Valley residents in April to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.



Jessica Napier-Eagle, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:

April 25: 9 a.m. – noon — Information Table and Mobile Office Hours at Cabell County Courthouse, 750 Fifth Ave., Huntington

April 26: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. — Information Table at Senior Expo, Huntington Mall, 500 Mall Road, Barboursville

April 27: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. — Information Table for DEA Drug Takeback Day at Winfield City Hall, 12448 Winfield Road, Winfield

April 29: 10:30 a.m. – noon — Information Table and Mobile Office Hours at Sissonville Library, 1 Tinney Lane, Charleston

April 29: 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. — Information Table and Mobile Office Hours at Dunbar Library, 304 12th St., Dunbar