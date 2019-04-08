Weekly Opioids Roundup China Announces Intent to Follow Through on Fentanyl Pledge, HIDTAs Ramp up Efforts in VA, WV

China announced this week that it is following through on its pledge to President Trump to schedule all fentanyl-related substances as a class within its controlled subst

ances regulations, effective May 1.

“Each year, tens of thousands of Americans die from drug overdoses involving fentanyl, most of which originates in China. In order for us to save American lives, it’s critical China follows through on their pledge to schedule all fentanyl-related drugs as a class and crack down on those producing these deadly substances. The United States will continue working diligently with our partners abroad to keep lethal drugs like fentanyl out of our communities.” – ONDCP Director James Carroll

Appalachia HIDTA, Local Police Department Form New Drug Task Force in West Virginia

The Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (AHIDTA) and the Huntington Police Department announced the formation of a new task force on April 2 that is designed to pursue the dismantlement of drug trafficking organizations in the area.

The task force, which will be known as the Huntington Violent Crime-Drug Task Force, will consist of Huntington Police officers, a Barboursville Police officer and Appalachia Task Force (ATF) special agents. It will also coordinate with the DEA, the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.

AHIDTA will fund the new task force at $97,000 annually, provide training opportunities to Task Force officers, and strengthen intelligence capabilities and information sharing with law enforcement agencies throughout the country.



“Appalachia HIDTA is pleased to provide resources to bring an end to the drug scourge in Huntington,” AHIDTA Director Vic Brown said. “We believe the partnerships this initiative forms will make a dramatic impact in the lives of those affected.”

CBP Officers in Lukeville, San Luis Make Fentanyl Seizures

This week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, officers at Arizona’s Port of Lukeville arrested 3 Los Angeles residents Monday after seizing a combination of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Officers referred a 19-year-old man and his male and female 18-year-old passengers for a secondary inspection of his Ford Mustang as they applied to enter the United States from Mexico Monday morning. A CBP canine alerted to an odor it is trained to detect, leading officers to the discovery of drugs in the vehicle’s rear quarter panels. The drugs were identified as nearly more than 62 pounds of methamphetamine, worth nearly $187,000, as well as .36 pound of fentanyl, worth almost $4,800.

Virginia Drug Bust Operation Result of HIDTA, Law Enforcement Collaboration

From The Roanoke Star: Officials From More Than a Dozen Agencies Across Western Virginia Announce Results of “Operation Triple Beam”

Operation Triple Beam brought together federal, state, and local law enforcement partners in an effort to reduce crime in the Roanoke area by identifying and arresting violent fugitives, targeting unlawful gun possession and narcotics trafficking, and collecting intelligence to allow for the systematic removal of individuals who have committed and are committing crimes in the city of Roanoke.

Between January 2019 and March 2019, Operation Triple Beam made 209 arrests, seized 49 firearms, seized narcotics with a street value of $497,340, and seized $79,821 in currency. In addition to the arrests and seizures, officers engaged in Triple Beam operations gathered intelligence as part of ongoing investigations. Those arrested are charged with various state and federal crimes, such as distribution of a controlled substance or possession of a firearm in furtherance of a felony, among other charges.

