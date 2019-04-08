Summers County Leads WV in New Business Growth for March 2019

Charleston, W.Va. — Summers County led in new business growth percentage for March 2019 with a total of nine new businesses, according to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.

That equates to a 1.92 percent growth for Summers County. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported Webster, Calhoun, Pendleton and Hampshire counties also had notable growth in the month of March.

“West Virginia is experiencing a steady growth in new business start-ups. That growth is a very important and significant objective for a strong economy,” Warner said.

The number of business entities in Webster County grew from 266 to 271, with Calhoun County business entities increasing from 180 to 183. Pendleton County experienced an increase in business entities from 408 to 414 and Hampshire County went from 965 to 978 business entities.

Statewide, West Virginia saw a 10.82 percent growth in business registrations in the previous 12-month period. The growth in that 12-month period was led by Summers County with 16.53 percent growth.

To review the county-by-county growth visit our Business Statistics Database.