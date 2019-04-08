Most read
- Project Parkersburg Update: Testing Indicates Nearly 291 Grams of Fentanyl Seized; Enough to Kill Parkersburg, Charleston & Huntington
- SHELLY’S WORLD: Fiction The Happy Store – Pillow Wrangling
- School of Pharmacy receives annual Walgreens grant to support diversity
- Marshall Medical Outreach plans visit to Charleston
- Marshall’s WV-TIME 4K hires project and treatment coordinators through Department of Justice grant
- Thousands Gather to Send Off Marshall Team to WVU
- PHOTO GALLERY: Marshall's Mens Basketball Chalks up Win
- Marshall social work partners with VA Medical Center and WV Agriculture for pilot program
Attorney General Morrisey Reminds Consumers to Research Tax Prep Services
Monday, April 8, 2019 - 02:45 Updated 8 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The Internal Revenue Service estimates more than half of taxpayers hire a professional when the time comes to file their return.
“Filing taxes can be a confusing and complicated process,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “While many consumers choose to hire professional tax preparers, it is important to check that your preparer is legitimate. Don’t let just anyone handle your personal information.”
The reminder comes as the Attorney General’s Office meets with and educates consumers on ways to protect their personal information as part of Money Smart Week 2019.
Consumers should watch for phony or dishonest tax preparers who would jeopardize their personal information. Ask for the Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN) and check the U.S. Internal Revenue Service list found athttps://irs.treasury.gov/rpo/rpo.jsf.
Legitimate tax preparers will ask for records and receipts. Additionally, they will never ask a client to sign a blank tax return. If they suggest as much, it should raise an immediate red flag.
Consumers also should make sure their tax preparer signs and includes their IRS Preparer Tax Identification Number. Federal law requires paid tax preparers to take both steps.
Other tips to consider if hiring a tax preparer are:
- Make sure the tax preparer has a valid IRS Preparer Tax Identification Number.
- Research tax preparers online and/or seek a friend’s recommendation.
- Make sure the tax preparer offers e-file. Anyone who prepares and files more than 10 returns for clients generally must do so electronically.
- Make sure the tax preparer will be available after filing the return should any questions arise about the filed tax return.
Anyone who believes they are a victim of tax-related identity theft can call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online atwww.wvago.gov.