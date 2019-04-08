Most read
WV Horror Feature Casting Call
Monday, April 8, 2019 - 03:09 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
If you are interested, send an email to cinesavagefilms@gmail.com and provide a short video stating your name, describing your interest in film, and telling us a little bit about yourself.
You may also contact us by private message on Facebook, but we will not respond to inquiries in the comment section! This is a big project and we’re almost done filling spots!