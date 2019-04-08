WV Horror Feature Casting Call

Casting call for immediate response in the West Virginia area. Shoot in June, 2019 for a feature length horror film. We need three male performers of any experience level between the ages of 18 and 50. You will need to be able to engage in physical activity.

If you are interested, send an email to cinesavagefilms@gmail.com and provide a short video stating your name, describing your interest in film, and telling us a little bit about yourself.

You may also contact us by private message on Facebook, but we will not respond to inquiries in the comment section! This is a big project and we’re almost done filling spots!