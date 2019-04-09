Pilot Club Donates Cart to Safety Town

Pilot Club Donates Cart to Safety Town
The Pilot Club of Huntington has donated $5,000 toward the purchase of a second accessible cart so that children with disabilities can enjoy all of the educational opportunities at Safety Town.

The Pilot Club presented the donation to Safety Town during Huntington City Council’s meeting this evening. Pictured from left to right are Beau Evans, Region 2 Highway Traffic Safety Coordinator; City Finance Director Kathy Moore; Safety Town Instructor Vern Casey; and Debbie Chapman of the Pilot Club of Huntington

