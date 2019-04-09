36 Structures Demolished in 2019

Development and Planning Director Scott Lemley reported to City Council members this evening that through the first three months of this year, 36 dilapidated properties were demolished at a cost of $229,934, or an average of $6,387 per structure.

The city has a goal of tearing down at least 100 dilapidated structures this year. Lemley said when he began his tenure as Development and Planning Director two years ago, there were approximately 400 structures on the city’s unsafe building list. If the city reaches its goal this year, there should be less than 100 on the list, he said.