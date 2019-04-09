Most read
- Former Huntington/Marietta Woman Goes from Local Teen Modeling to NY Runways in College IMAGE GALLERY
- School of Pharmacy receives annual Walgreens grant to support diversity
- Marshall’s WV-TIME 4K hires project and treatment coordinators through Department of Justice grant
- Project Parkersburg Update: Testing Indicates Nearly 291 Grams of Fentanyl Seized; Enough to Kill Parkersburg, Charleston & Huntington
- Additional Tsubasacon Cosplays on Stage from Saturday (Part 2) IMAGES
- PHOTO GALLERY: Marshall's Mens Basketball Chalks up Win
- Tsubasacon 2018 Peeking at Exhibitors, Attendees IMAGES (pre Masquerade)
- SHELLY’S WORLD: Fiction The Happy Store – Pillow Wrangling
36 Structures Demolished in 2019
Tuesday, April 9, 2019 - 00:07 Updated 54 min ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
The city has a goal of tearing down at least 100 dilapidated structures this year. Lemley said when he began his tenure as Development and Planning Director two years ago, there were approximately 400 structures on the city’s unsafe building list. If the city reaches its goal this year, there should be less than 100 on the list, he said.