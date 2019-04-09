Phi Kappa Phi students win graduate fellowships

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Three members of the Marshall chapter of Phi Kappa Phi are receiving financial help toward their graduate education. Jackie Stevens, a psychology student; Haley Blake, a biology student; and Aaron Roberts, a biochemistry student, will receive $500 fellowships to help them continue their education into graduate school.

They were chosen for the awards based on previous academic achievement, service and leadership experience, letters of recommendation, work samples, and acceptance at an approved graduate or professional program.

Dr. Kristen Lillvis is the president of the Marshall chapter of Phi Kappa Phi. She’s an associate professor of English and director of digital humanities.

“We’re truly impressed with the academic record and ambitions of these students, and we are thrilled to support them as they continue their academic journeys. These students are outstanding representatives of Marshall,” Lillvis said.

Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective multidisciplinary collegiate honor society. They initiate more than 30,000 members a year on 300 campuses in the United States and Philippines. At Marshall University the Phi Kappa Phi chapter is associated with the Honors College and is made up of faculty and student officers from throughout the university.

The Marshall chapter will also forward Stevens’ application to the national competition, where she’ll compete for fellowships of $8,500, $20,000 or $35,000. For more information about Phi Kappa Phi or the fellowships, contact Lillvis atlillvis@marshall.edu.