Lake Cleanup planned at East Lynn Lake

HUNTINGTON, W.Va... The annual lake cleanup for East Lynn Lake in East Lynn, W.Va., is scheduled Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.





The day has been set aside for volunteers to assist Corps employees in beautification efforts at the lake. Activities for the day include trash pickup on the lake shore and surrounding public use areas.



Persons interested in volunteering for this event should meet at the East Lynn Lake Lakeside Marina Area at 9 a.m. on April 13. Volunteers should bring work boots and work gloves - garbage bags will be provided. Volunteers will be given directions to work sites for trash pickup.



Persons who wish to use their personal boat may deposit collected trash at any boat ramp at East Lynn Lake. All volunteers are asked to sign in at the Lakeside Marina Area before beginning trash pickup. The success of this event depends on the support of the public.

Groups wishing to participate are encouraged to sign up prior to the date by calling 304-849-2355.



For more information call Charles Mathis, Lake Resource Manager, at 304-849-2355, or stop by the East Lynn Lake office located at the dam.

