Love Your Library 5k registration under way

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, April 9, 2019 - 00:16 Updated 39 min ago Edited from a Press Release

Ashland, Ky., <April 8, 2019>: Registration is open for Boyd County Public Library’s annual 5K run/walk scheduled Friday, April 26.

Now in its 7th year, the Love Your Library 5K is unique in that its goal it not to raise money, but rather to bring awareness of the many services that Boyd County Public Library makes available to the community.

“It’s exciting to see that so many people support our library,” said Debbie Cosper, director of the Boyd County Public Library. “A strong library helps create a strong community and with their support, our community is helping us grow our services.”

The event will take place Boyd County Public Library main branch at 1740 Central Ave. in Ashland and features a 1.25-mile walk beginning at 6 p.m. with the 5K starting at 7 p.m. Trophies will be awarded to the first two overall male and female 5K finishers and first three finishers in each male and female age group (14 age groups overall). All participants will receive an official race T-shirt and a BCPL swag bag.

To register, visit any Boyd County Public Library location or go to www.tristateracer.com.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus