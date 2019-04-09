Love Your Library 5k registration under way

Now in its 7th year, the Love Your Library 5K is unique in that its goal it not to raise money, but rather to bring awareness of the many services that Boyd County Public Library makes available to the community.

“It’s exciting to see that so many people support our library,” said Debbie Cosper, director of the Boyd County Public Library. “A strong library helps create a strong community and with their support, our community is helping us grow our services.”

The event will take place Boyd County Public Library main branch at 1740 Central Ave. in Ashland and features a 1.25-mile walk beginning at 6 p.m. with the 5K starting at 7 p.m. Trophies will be awarded to the first two overall male and female 5K finishers and first three finishers in each male and female age group (14 age groups overall). All participants will receive an official race T-shirt and a BCPL swag bag.

To register, visit any Boyd County Public Library location or go to www.tristateracer.com.