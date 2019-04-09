WVU Parkersburg Board of Governors to meet April 10

 Tuesday, April 9, 2019 - 00:23 Updated 32 min ago Edited from a Press Release

Parkersburg, W.Va. – The West Virginia University at Parkersburg Board of Governors will meet Wednesday, April 10. The meeting will take place at 3:15 p.m. in room 1300A on the main campus.

Visit www.wvup.edu/about/board-of-governors/agendas/ to view the complete agenda.

