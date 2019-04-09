Jeff Dunham Brings Passively Aggressive Tour to Huntington April 13

Comedian Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham, a global comedy superstar and one of the world’s most inventive entertainers, visits the Big Sandy Arena Saturday for a 5 p.m. performance.

Global Comedy Phenomenon Jeff Dunham adds new summer dates to his blockbuster “PASSIVELY AGGRESSIVE” international tour. The tour has been filling arenas across North America and Canada treating fans to more of his delightfully twisted cohorts, Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J and Achmed the Dead Terrorist. In addition, Jeff will be introducing two brand new, never seen-on-TV characters, who give their own takes on the current and highly volatile American political scene.

Dunham has built an entertainment empire over years of non-stop touring and innovation. With 10 million followers on Facebook and 1.8 million YouTube subscribers amassing over a billion views, Jeff has carved out his own unique space in the comedy world leading to record-breaking viewership with his comedy specials on Comedy Central and NBC. His astonishing arena packing power has put him on par with major music acts like Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars

Jeff filmed his 2017 stand-up special "Relative Disaster" in Ireland and features the comic along with his ill-behaved posse of characters, who skewer Dunham and his complicated family life, plus current topics of the day. Relative Disaster is now streaming on Netflix.








